The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Windward Islands Farmers Association (WINFA) said it is moving forward with the thrust to boost local Agricultural production so that Farmers can secure greater benefits from the sector.

Acting Co-ordinator of WINFA, Lassel Black-Walker says the organization is preparing to host a series of training sessions next week for Farmers across the country.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

