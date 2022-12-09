NBC’s Special Report – Friday December 9th 2022

Black Immigrant Daily News

As the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment continues its work to re-integrate Mental Health into the Primary Health Care system, the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre is appealing to members of the public to play an active role in ensuring the success of this work.

This appeal was made by Senior Nursing Officer at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Dr. Elizabeth Medford.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/PUBLIC-AND-MENTAL-HEALTH-REPORT.mp3

