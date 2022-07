The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Approximately fifteen young people will participate in a Youth Parliament here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next week.

The session will be held on Thursday July 21st at the House of Assembly in Kingstown.

Here’s more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/YOUTH-PARLIAMMENT-REPORT.mp3