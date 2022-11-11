NBC’s Special Report – Friday November 11th 2022

Organizers of the Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Programme said preparations are well underway for the program to be held again this year at the Botanic Garden.

This was revealed by Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of Lights at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twannique Barrow, during an interview with NBC News.

This year’s edition of the Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Programme is scheduled to run from December 15th to the 23rd with the theme “A Botanical Garden of Lights”.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NINE-NIGHTS-OF-LIGHTS-2022-REPORT.mp3