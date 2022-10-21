NBC’s Special Report – Friday October 21st 2022

Shadyn McLean -Contestant number 4 in the Miss SVG pageant is currently juggling pageantry and academics as she is also pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Ms. Mclean who is sponsored by DAVYN embodies the words of her favourite poet Maya Angelou, who once said, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them”.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CONTESTANT-NUMBER-4-REPORT.mp3