Vincentians will have an opportunity to learn more about the proper care of their teeth, during a week of activities to be hosted by the Ministry of Health next week.

Dental Health Week will be observed from September 26th to 30th with the theme: Tomorrow’s Smile is Nurtured Today

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Special Report.

