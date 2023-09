The Ministry of Culture said it is currently preparing to roll out a packed program of activities for the month of October as the country celebrates its 44th anniversary of National Independence.

This year’s activities will be held with the theme “Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People, Our Identity, Road to 45”.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

