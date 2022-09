The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is preparing to embark on a hectic program of medical missions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the remainder of this year, following a break for the summer period.

This was disclosed by the SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins, during an interview with NBC News.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WPP-HECTIC-SCHEDULE-REPORT.mp3