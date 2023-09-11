NBC’s Special Report – Monday 11th September 2023

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is continuing with its Coral Restoration project throughout the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SUSGREN is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which operates between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and focusses on issues of marine protection, conservation and stewardship of the environment.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Photo credit: SusGren