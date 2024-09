The Vector Control Unit in the Ministry of health hosted a one week concise rapid training for 8 new vector control inspectors on the island of Bequia.

It’s all part of efforts to combat the high number of dengue cases in the country.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

