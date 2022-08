The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service Billy Jeffers is advising Vincentians to remain vigilant, as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is now at its peak.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s Special Report.

