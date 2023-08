Heritage Square in Capital Kingstown will be a hive of activity this Thursday August 31st as the Ministry of Culture collaborates with the visiting Garifuna Delegation to host a major concert which will wrap up the activities being held to observe Emancipation Month.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/HABINAHA-GARINAGU-EMANCIPATION-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: Pinterest