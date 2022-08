The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The issue of community preparedness continues to been an area of high priority for the National Emergency Management Organization NEMO.

That is according to Kenson Stoddard, who was discussing the work which NEMO is doing in this area, during NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/NEMO-COMMUNITY-PREPARENESS-REPORT.mp3