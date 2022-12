NBC’s Special Report – Monday December 5th 2022

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority is appealing to people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to clear their Barrels and other personal effects in a timely manner to ensure that everyone can benefit from the Government’s duty-free concession.

This appeal was made by Acting Chief Operating Officer at the Port Authority, Walwyn Nichols as he reminded customers that the Government’s duty-free concession runs from November 14th to December 31st.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CLEAR-ITEMS-EARLY-REPORT.mp3