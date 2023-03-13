NBC’s Special Report – Monday March 13th 2023

The Ministry of Culture said arrangements are now in place for the Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony, set to take place at the Obelisk at Dorsetshire Hill tomorrow, March 14th as Vincentians observe National Heroes Day.

Coordinator of the Wreath-Laying Ceremony, Juanita Phillips said tomorrow’s program will feature cultural presentations and addresses by officials.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/WREATH-LAYING-CEREMONY-REPORT.mp3