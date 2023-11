Remedial work on the Bluff Bay Road in La Pompe, Bequia commenced today.

So says, Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs Carlos Williams during an interview with NBC News this morning.

Mr. Williams said, the road is a critical piece of infrastructure which connects Paget Farm and Port Elizabeth Bequia.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/BEQUIA-REMDIAL-ROAD-WORK-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: WETM