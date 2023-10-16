NBC’s Special Report – Monday October 16th 2023

Several of the nation’s schools will be involved in a number of activities next week to commemorate this county’s 44th anniversary of independence.

That is according to Education Officer with responsibility for Media and Communication in the SVG Education Media Unit, Marla Nanton James while providing an outline of the activities on NBC Radio this morning.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/SCHOOLS-INDEPENDENCE-ACTIVITIES-REPORT.mp3