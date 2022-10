The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Civil Engineer in the Ministry of Transport and Works Raja Alexander has outlined the stages of damage assessment following a natural event such as a hurricane.

Mr. Alexander said the there are several steps involved in the process of damage assessment.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/DAMAGE-ASSESMENT-REPORT.mp3