The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

An official of the National Emergency Management Organisation Sub-committee Dr. Idelia Ferdinand has provided some insight into the management of hurricane shelters throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Ferdinand said inspections are carried out annually to ensure that persons are safe when they occupy hurricane shelters.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/HURRICANE-SHELTER-REPORT.mp3