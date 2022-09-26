NBC’s Special Report – Monday September 26th 2022

NBC’s Special Report – Monday September 26th 2022
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

It’s three months into the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the St.Vincent and the Grenadines has so far not been impacted by any disaster.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization NEMO  provided an update on the hurricane season to date on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

She explained how damage assessment is being carried out following a severe disaster.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEMO-DAMAGE-ASSESMENT-REPORT-1.mp3