St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community in observing World Physiotherapy Day this Thursday September 8th.

This year the day will be observed with attention focused on Osteo-arthritis.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WORLD-PHYSIOTHERAPY-DAY-REPORT-1.mp3