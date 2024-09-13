NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 12th September,2024

·1 min read
Home
Local News
NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 12th September,2024
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Division of Teacher Education at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Dean of the Division of Teacher Education, Dr. Marise Butler says the division has come a long way since its inception in 1964 and is reenergized to continue educating the teachers who go on to teach the nation’s children.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/TEACHER-EDUCATION-60TH-ANNIVERSARY-REPORT.mp3

See also

 