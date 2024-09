The Forestry Services in the ministry of Agriculture says there are fears that the pink rhino iguana population in Union Island could be lost, due to overhunting.

As a result, residents of the Grenadines and people travelling from the mainland for the recovery efforts are being asked, not to hunt the specie.

Donnie Collins has more in today’s Special Report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/IGUANA-POPULATION-IMPACT-REPORT.mp3