Tomorrow as the world will observe World Steel Pan Day, President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small said an event dubbed In De Streets will be staged along Bay Street in Kingstown in observance of the day.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/BUCCAMENT-PROJECT.mp3

Photo credit: Rodney Small