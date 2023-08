The contestants in the 2023 Miss SVG Pageant shared details of their community service project at an official launch yesterday.

The Community Service Project is being sponsored by the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union GECCU to the tune of over twenty thousand dollars.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

