The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The last four of the eight projects to be executed by this year’s Miss SVG contestants are being highlighted today, as part of the GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project.

This is a new addition to the Beauty Pageant this year, which challenges contestants to effect lasting change in their respective communities.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/QUEENS-PROJECT-REPORT.mp3