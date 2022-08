The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Country Manager of Internet Service Provider FLOW Wayne Hull says learning is one of the company’s important pillars.

Mr. Hull made the statement at a presentation ceremony yesterday where successful students at the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment CPEA were presented with flow scholarships.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/FLOW-SCHOLARSHIP-REPORT.mp3