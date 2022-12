The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Point Village has maintained its lighting streak after capturing first place for the Best Lit Community for the 10th consecutive year.

Coordinator of the Point Lighting Up Committee Florec Daniel said they are excited about winning the competition for yet another year.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special Report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/POINT-LIGHT-REPORT.mp3