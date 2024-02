Organizers of the Annual Easterval Festival in Union Island said preparations are well underway for this year’s program.

Meanwhile the Union Island Tourist Board said this year’s edition of the Annual Union Island Conch Festival has been postponed until further notice.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/UNION-ISLAND-FESTIVALS-REPORT.mp3