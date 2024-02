The General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) is preparing to launch a year-long program of activities tomorrow, in observance of its 60th anniversary.

The activities will be held with the theme “A GEM WE’VE BUILT TOGETHER”.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/GECCU-ANNIVERSARY-LAUNCH-REPORT.mp3