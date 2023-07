Residents of Barrouallie will be treated to a Free Health Fair compliments the Barrouallie Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The fair is scheduled to take place on Sunday July 31st at the church grounds.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/BARROUALLIE-SDA-HEALTH-FAIR.mp3

