The Richmond Vale Academy said recovery work on its farm and school following last year’s explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano continues to progress very well.

This was revealed by Director of the Richmond Vale Academy (RVA), Stina Herberg during an interview with NBC News.

Recardo Wilson has more in today s Special Report.

