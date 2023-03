The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Efforts to enhance the natural environment across the country will continue this weekend, with a cleanup of the Argyle Front.

The activity is being spearheaded by Founder of the Reading Adventures Summer School Kimeisha Matthews who said the clean-up activity will be carried out on Saturday.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s Special Report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CLEAN-UP-CAMPAIGN-REPORT.mp3