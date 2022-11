The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The organizers of the Miss Plus Size Universe Pageant are promising a packed program for the show this weekend.

The pageant is expected to take place this Saturday at the Grenadine House from 8pm.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

