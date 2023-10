The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards will host a Health and Fitness Day tomorrow in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment to observe World Standards Day on Saturday October 14th.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/STANDARDS-DAY-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: CNBC