An appeal has been made for hunters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to refrain from over hunting the animals for which the hunting season is currently open.

This appeal was made by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence as the shortened hunting season for mammals, reptiles and birds opened on October 1st.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/REFRAIN-FROM-OVER-HUNTING-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files