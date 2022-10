The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Preparations are being made for the hosting of Junior Pan Fest as part of activities to commemorate this country’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence.

President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small spoke about the event as a press conference this week which was hosted to update the nation on independence activities.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

