The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is continuing to host activities to coincide with Caribbean Wellness Day.

The day was observed last Saturday September 10th with the theme: Power Through Collective Action.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WELLNESS-ACTIVITIES-REPORT.mp3