The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture is implementing a number of initiatives to assist with the management of Sargassum Sea Weed.

Word of this has come from Senior Fisheries Officer, Kris Isaacs

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

