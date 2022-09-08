NBC’s Special Report – Thursday September 8th 2022

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is continuing its work across the country to ensure that everyone is prepared for any eventuality during the ongoing Hurricane season.

This statement was made by Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes, who told NBC News they want to ensure that people are prepared especially now that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season is at its peak and most active period.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEMO-AND-SAFETY-REPORT.mp3