Registration is now open for the 3rd cohort of the inaugural Summer Bounce program hosted by the national Broadcasting Corporation NBC Radio.

Next week’s program is expected to cater for persons between the ages of 16-19.

Jehroy Cain tells us more in today’s special report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SUMMER-BOUNCE-3RD-BATCH-REPORT.mp3