As the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches its traditional peak period from the month of September, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is advising Vincentians to ensure that they are prepared for any eventuality.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/NEMO-HURRICANE-PEAK-PERIOD-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files