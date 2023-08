An ICT Roadshow is set to take place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown from tomorrow August 9th up until August 11th.

The road show is a collaborative effort between the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), – Latin America and the Caribbean Internet (LAC-i) Roadshow and the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CARIBNOG).

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

