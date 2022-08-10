NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday August 9th 2022

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves says close to 100 million US dollars will be spent on the Acute Referral Hospital to be constructed at Arnos Vale.

Minister Gonsalves made the statement while speaking at news conference this morning for the “Strengthening Health Systems Resilience Project”, under which the facility will be constructed.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ACUTE-REFERRAL-HOSPITAL-REPORT.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince has welcomed the announcement that the World Bank has approved funding for the Acute Referral Care Hospital at Arnos Vale.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PRINCE-ACUTE-HOSPITAL-1.mp3