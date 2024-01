The Bishops College Kingstown will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Saturday 20th, January 2024.

They will kick of celebrations with a thanksgiving march and service on Thursday 18th, 2024.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s Special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/BISHOPS-ANNI-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3

Photo credit: Bishop College Kingstown