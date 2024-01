The National Commission on Crime Prevention NCCP has finalized its work plan for the year 2024-2015.

That is according to Director of the NCCP Rodney Small who said close attention will be played to its target audiences.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/NCCP-PLANS-REPORT.mp3