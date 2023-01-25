NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday January 24th 2023

Organizers of the Annual Bequia Music Festival say they have a grand package in store for everyone when they host the program, commencing this Wednesday.

The program which is being organized by the Bequia Tourism Association will see its 19th annual edition this year, hosted over a period of five days.

Director of the Bequia Music Festival Sabrina Mitchell said this year’s event will cater for all music lovers and it has become one of the premier attractions for the country’s Tourism Sector.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/BEQUIA-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-REPORT.mp3