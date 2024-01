GTS Jewel of the Seas is a Radiance- class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean. The ship, which was launched in March 2004, made its inaugural call to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday December 28th.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s Special Report in association with the National Development Foundation.

