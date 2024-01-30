NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday January 30th 2024

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to members of the public to not be overly-alarmed with reports of Leprosy in neighboring Caribbean countries.

Medical Officer of Health, in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Roger Duncan says the risk of transmission of Leprosy is very low and Health authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/LEPROSY-AND-SVG-REPORT.mp3