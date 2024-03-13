NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday March 12th 2024

The Annual Wreath Laying and Remembrance Ceremony will be held at the Obelisk at Dorsetshire Hill This Thursday, to observe National Heroes Day.

The ceremony is organized by the Department of Culture to celebrate the life and achievements of National Hero, Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer.

Meanwhile a number of overseas Garifuna delegates are visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in a number of activities taking place during this week to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/NATIONAL-HEROES-DAY-REPORT-2024.mp3